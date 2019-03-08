Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Linas Kavaliauskas of Ministar Transport Ltd of 19 Europa Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4BQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at C16 and C17, Compound C, West Bank Terminal, Port of Ipswich IP2 8LW

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Linas Kavaliauskas of Ministar Transport Ltd of 19 Europa Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4BQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at C16 and C17, Compound C, West Bank Terminal, Port of Ipswich IP2 8LW

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of toddler abduction being investigated, police confirm

The alleged incident was reported to have happened in the North Street/Melford Road area of town Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran attends Gorleston premiere of Beatles-inspired film Yesterday

Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gavin and Bird fly to victory at Bury Friday Five

The start of the junior race at tonight's Bury Friday Five, in Nowton Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON

See inside: Own your very own part of history in the heart of Lovejoy country

The Corner House, Brent Eleigh Picture: GARY DOD

Tyre flew off stolen car as police chased teenage driver along A12

Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has been banned from the road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists