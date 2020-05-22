E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 22 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Attila Szabo trading as Mirci Ltd. of Vehicle Office. Flat 5 Waverley Heights, Wolsey Gardens, Felixstowe, IP11 7DF are applying for an operator licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT as an operating cente for 4 goods vehicle and 4 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Attila Szabo trading as Mirci Ltd. of Vehicle Office. Flat 5 Waverley Heights, Wolsey Gardens, Felixstowe, IP11 7DF are applying for an operator licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT as an operating cente for 4 goods vehicle and 4 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘It’s a bit special’ - high hopes as Town look to launch new kits in June

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

‘I needed closure’ - domestic violence victim ‘let down’ by justice system after missing abuser’s sentencing

Court officials have apologised to a victim of domestic violence after she was not able to watch her abuser being jailed. Photo: Archant / Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich road layouts could change under new town centre social distancing measures

Preparations are being made for more people t return to Ipswich town centre after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Loving grandfather’ died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24