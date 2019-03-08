Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate —New Application/ Application for Variation
PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 May 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Mr. Marian Coliof
Name of Premises: 1st Traveller Ltd, Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU
Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate —New Application/ Application for Variation
Name of Applicant: Mr. Marian Coliof
Name of Premises: 1st Traveller Ltd, Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU
You may also want to watch:
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU
This application may be viewed at: West Suffolk Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3YU
Proposed Licensable ActivitiesNariation: Application for a premises licence from West Suffolk Council Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 22/05/2019
Closing Date: 18/06/2019
Representations must be made in writing to West Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@westsuffolk. gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
Comments have been disabled on this article.