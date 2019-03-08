Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate —New Application/ Application for Variation

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant: Mr. Marian Coliof Name of Premises: 1st Traveller Ltd, Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate —New Application/ Application for Variation

Name of Applicant: Mr. Marian Coliof

Name of Premises: 1st Traveller Ltd, Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU

You may also want to watch:

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Unit 17, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8PU

This application may be viewed at: West Suffolk Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3YU

Proposed Licensable ActivitiesNariation: Application for a premises licence from West Suffolk Council Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 22/05/2019

Closing Date: 18/06/2019

Representations must be made in writing to West Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@westsuffolk. gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.