E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Claire Mortimer trading as Nicholls Ltd., t/a Tipper r Us of Sinks Pit, Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, IP5 2PE is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Aggimax Transport Ltd., Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Claire Mortimer trading as Nicholls Ltd., t/a Tipper r Us of Sinks Pit, Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, IP5 2PE is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Aggimax Transport Ltd., Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Man arrested after German Shepherd Poppy taken from home

Poppy was returned to her owners on Saturday evening Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New bid to build homes and shops amid fears it would destroy ‘feeling’ of village

The development is planned for the former site of the Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Man arrested after German Shepherd Poppy taken from home

Poppy was returned to her owners on Saturday evening Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New bid to build homes and shops amid fears it would destroy ‘feeling’ of village

The development is planned for the former site of the Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Clacton named among the country’s most popular places to retire

Clacton has been named as one of the most popular places to retire in the UK Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

‘We are having to think the unthinkable’ - mum living cancer nightmare urges women to have smear

Clare Skinner with Logan, Willow and Amelia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hens, honey and happiness: How this local care farm enriches the lives of vulnerable people

Liz Marley, Director of Poppies Care Farm at the Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24