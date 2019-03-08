MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR SIZEWELL C GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATIONS

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR SIZEWELL C GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATIONS

Notice is hereby given that Mr Matt Elliott of NNB Generation Company (SZC) Ltd has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake geotechnical investigations to support the development known as ‘Sizewell C’. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at The Sizewell C Information Office, 48-50 High Street, Leiston, IP16 4EW.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/checkmarine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at httpsi/marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the `make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2019/00029;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 5th April 2019;

- Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.