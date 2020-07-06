ADVERTISEMENT OF CONSULTATION ON THREE APPLICATIONS FOR A PROPOSED NUCLEAR POWER STATION AT SIZEWELL C (SZC) UNDER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING (ENGLAND AND WALES) REGULATIONS 2016

Name of applicant: NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited Type of regulated activities and permit application numbers: Radioactive Substances Activities (EPR/HB3091 DJ/A001), Combustion Activities (EPR/MP3731AC/A001) and Water Discharge Activities (EPR/CB3997AD/A001). Address of regulated facility: Sizewell C Site, Sizewell, Suffolk, IP16 4UR Application EPR/HB3091 DJ is for proposed disposals of radioactive waste to air, water and by transfer. Following our determination of this application, we will only issue an environmental permit if all legislative requirements are met. Any granted permit will require the operator to minimise the radiological impact on people and the environment. Application EPR/MP3731AC is for proposed operation of diesel generators to be used to provide back-up electrical supply at the site. Following our determination of this application, we will only issue an environmental permit if all legislative requirements are met. Any granted permit will require the operator minimise the impact of this plant on people and the environment. Application EPR/CB3997AD is for proposed discharges of cooling water and liquid process effluents during operation of the power station. Following our determination of this application, we will only issue an environmental permit if all legislative requirements are met. Any granted permit will require the operator to minimise the potential for pollution, thereby protecting the environment and human health.

The applications (and supporting information documents) submitted by the applicant, and further information requested by us is available for you to view online: https://consultenvironment-agency.gov.uk/psc/sizewell-c-environmental-permits-information-page

We invite your relevant comments regarding these applications which we will use to help inform our decisions. Please visit our web page above for details of how respond to the consultation.

If you are unable to access the documents or the consultation online, please contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 (Mon-Fri)

Please note that any responses we receive will normally be placed on our public register.

The consultation starts on Monday 6 July 2020 and closes on Friday 2 October 2020

Ensuring that any new nuclear power station built in England will meet high standards of environmental protection and waste management