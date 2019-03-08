Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:21 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 25 June 2019

Archant

Vesna Novkovic trading as Novak Transport of X-Ray Management Support Services, 340 The Crescent, Colchester, Essex, C04 9AD is applying for a licence to use Valley Farm Pit, Hadleigh Road, Sproughton, Ipswich, IP8 3EN, as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Vesna Novkovic trading as Novak Transport of X-Ray Management Support Services, 340 The Crescent, Colchester, Essex, C04 9AD is applying for a licence to use Valley Farm Pit, Hadleigh Road, Sproughton, Ipswich, IP8 3EN, as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

