GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 17 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

OLMAR STANISLAW DRZEWOSZEWSKI OLEKSANDR POSTUPALENKO UK LTDT/A OLMAR SDOP UK LTD of 13 Elizabeth Way, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 2PF applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at C25-36, Compound C, Port of Ipswich, Ipswich, Suffolk, I P2 8LY

OLMAR STANISLAW DRZEWOSZEWSKI OLEKSANDR POSTUPALENKO UK LTDT/A OLMAR SDOP UK LTD of 13 Elizabeth Way, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 2PF applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at C25-36, Compound C, Port of Ipswich, Ipswich, Suffolk, I P2 8LY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

