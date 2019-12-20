E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 December 2019

Public Notice

Openultra Felixstowe Limited of 17 Schneider Close, Carr Road Industrial Estate, Felixstowe, IP11 3SS is applying for a licence to use C/O Routemaster Hotel, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE as an operating centre for 13 goods vehicles and 13 trailers and to use Laurel Farm, Wetherden Road, Haughley, Stowmarket, IP14 3RE as an operating centre for 9 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

