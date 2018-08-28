Thunderstorms

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 November 2018

Archant

Crown Chicken Ltd., trading as Crown Milling of Green Farm, Edge Green, Kenninghall, Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2DR is applying for a licence to use Town Farm, Denham Road, Denham, Eye, Suffolk, IP21 5DB as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 8 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

