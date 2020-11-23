E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLIC NOTICE CHANGE IN THE MEMBERS OF A PARTNERSHIP FENN WRIGHT - PARTNERSHIP NOTICE FENN WRIGHT

PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 23 November 2020

Notice is hereby given that with effect from 16 October 2020 Charles Edward Wright retired and with effect from 31 October 2020 Martin James Freeman and Graham Mark Buxton will retire from the Partnership of Fenn Wright of 1 Tollgate East, Stanway, Colchester, Essex CO

Notice is hereby given that with effect from 16 October 2020 Charles Edward Wright retired and with effect from 31 October 2020 Martin James Freeman and Graham Mark Buxton will retire from the Partnership of Fenn Wright of 1 Tollgate East, Stanway, Colchester, Essex CO3 8RQ.

All debts due to and owing by the Partnership will be received and paid by the Continuing Partners, Roger Philip Harding Hayward, Alan Charles Williams, Lewis Charles Chambers, Alistair George Mitchell, David Antony Ord Ward, James Benjamin Gunther and Joseph Thomas Hall, who will continue to carry on the business of the Partnership under the same name from the same address.

