WN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at The Coalyard, Land to the south of Chancery Road and West End Road, Ipswich, Suffolk.

Take notice that application is being made by: Pertwee Park Ltd. For planning permission to: Creation of a four story Office Building (Use Class B1) Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Ipswich Borough Council, Graton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IPI 2 DE

Any owner *of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Michael Smith on behalf of Pertwee Park Ltd.

Date; 18.12.2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights. The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants security of tenure.

"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.