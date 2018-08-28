Overcast

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 November 2018

PN 10232061

Archant

Claxton Haulage 17 Witney Close, Ipswich, IP3 9QF is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at Plot 5, Sub Station Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3JB

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

‘We are sick of seeing the carnage’ – Police chief’s plea as road death toll rises

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Sergeant Colin Shead of Essex Police's roads policing team Picture: MATT MALLETT JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

The harrowing consequences of poor driving have been laid bare by a police chief who says he is sick of seeing the carnage it causes.

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Yesterday, 21:04 Amy Gibbons
Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

People are being warned of rail delays after police attended to an incident involving ‘disruptive passengers’ on a Greater Anglia service.

Most East Anglian MPs rally around PM as confidence vote looms

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
James Cartlidge and Bernard Jenkin have differing views on the Brexit deal. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE

Most Conservative MPs from this region continue to support the Prime Minister in the face of the Brexit storm – but accept that the Parliamentary numbers make it difficult to see how the deal announced on Wednesday can get through.

Updated Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 18:48 Amy Gibbons
The fire broke out in a flat above the CEX shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Firefighters now believe a blaze above a high street shop in Ipswich was started deliberately.

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

Yesterday, 17:44 Tom Potter
Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

Suffolk workers join ‘teddy takeover’ for Children in Need

Yesterday, 21:43 Amy Gibbons
One teddy reads up on the recent news Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

As the country pulls together for Children in Need, one Ipswich business is raising funds by encouraging employees to bring a few cuddly friends to work.

Man accused of murder claims victim was alive when he left him at Colchester car park

Yesterday, 16:46 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

An alcoholic accused of murdering a homeless man whose badly beaten body was found in the stairwell of a Colchester car park has told a court that the victim was still alive when he and his two co-defendants left him.

