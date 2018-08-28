APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PN 10232870 Archant

Name of Applicant: Julien Jourdain Name of Premises: Mariners Postal Address of Premises: Neptune Quay, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1AX

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Bar restaurant/off licence Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 13/11/2018 Closing Date: 11/12/2018 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Office, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.