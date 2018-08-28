GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PN 10232928 Archant

Lodge Farm Trading Ltd trading as Seabray Aquariums of Lodge Farm, Grange Avenue, Mayland, Essex, CM3 6BE is applying for a licence as follows: To use Lodge Farm, Grange Avenue, Mayland, Essex, CM3 6BG as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Hareh ills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.