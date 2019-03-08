Partly Cloudy

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:25 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 16 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Portland Employment Limited trading as Portland Employment Limited of 81 Centaur Court, Claydon Business Park, Great Blakeham, Ipswich, Suffolk is applying for a licence to use Marexport UK Limited, Unit 5, East Anglian Freight Terminal, Parker Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 4HF as operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers

Portland Employment Limited trading as Portland Employment Limited of 81 Centaur Court, Claydon Business Park, Great Blakeham, Ipswich, Suffolk is applying for a licence to use Marexport UK Limited, Unit 5, East Anglian Freight Terminal, Parker Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 4HF as operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

