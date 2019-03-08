Sunny

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Potash Farm Services Limited of Potash Farm, Donkey Lane, Lawhall, Bury St. Edmunds, IP29 4QU. is applying for a licence to use Symonds Farm, Newmarket Road, Risby, Bury St. Edmunds, IP28 6RE.

Potash Farm Services Limited of Potash Farm, Donkey Lane, Lawhall, Bury St. Edmunds, IP29 4QU. is applying for a licence to use Symonds Farm, Newmarket Road, Risby, Bury St. Edmunds, IP28 6RE.

As an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 7 trailers Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

