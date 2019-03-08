Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Premises Licence – New Application

PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore Postal Address of Premises: 50-52 Wadgate Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 8LY This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park Station Road, Melton Woodbridge Suffolk IP12 1RT Proposed Licensable Activities:

To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 28th February 2019 Closing Date: 27th March 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By - A street used by everyone that has seen a century of change

The houses on the left of this mid 1930s photograph were set for demolition when this photograph was taken. The building on the right, with the Esso sign, then a garage and showroom, is now a Yates pub. Picture: GUY MAYNARD COURTESY AND IPSWICH MUSEUM

How these five people from Ipswich will totally inspire you and make you think differently about life

The Inspirational Collective will be giving motivational talks in and around Ipswich. Clockwise from left, Nick Haselun, David Daniels, John Dubois, Dana Haselun and Besweri Kamya. Pictures: THE INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE

Work on a £1m spa at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Hotel could begin next month

Computer generated image of what the planned spa facility at Kesgrave Hall Hotel will look like

University of Suffolk evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The Univeristy of Suffolk is evactuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists