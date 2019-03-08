Heavy Rain

Premises Licence – New Application Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 March 2019

Public Notices

Archant

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore Postal Address of Premises: 24 Old Barrack Road, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 4ET This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park Station Road, Melton Woodbridge Suffolk IP12 1RT Proposed Licensable Activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 28th February 2019 Closing Date: 27th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Topic Tags:

