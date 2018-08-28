Premises Licence —Variation Application

Name of Applicant: Adnams plc Name of Premises: Cross Keys Address of Premises: Crabbe Street, Aldeburgh, Suffolk IP15 5BN

This application may be viewed at: Licensing Suffolk Coastal District Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1RT

Proposed Licensable Activities: 1 hour extension to Sunday trading hours, from 11.00am

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 28th January 2019 Closing Date: 24th February 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.