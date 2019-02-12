Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Club Premises Certificate - New Application

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Name of Applicant: Deben Bar

Name of Premises: HMS Vale

Address of Premises: Melton Boatyard, Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1PE

This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1RT

Proposed Licensable Activities: Sale of alcohol Mon - Sat 11:00 to 23:00, Sun 12:00 to 22:30 on the premises.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 9th February 2019 Closing Date: 8th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk . It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who died after silo fall named as 79-year-old farmer

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson’s will take on London Marathon

Lisa Dalton, from Sudbury, who will run the London Marathon in April Picture: LISA DALTON

‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan Festival on Saturday, March 2. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Firm established by soldiers returning from the Great War now employs more than 200 people

Bland Fielden senior staff circa 1970. Back row: Tommy Parr (insurance manager), Leslie Baker (general accounts manager), Alan Martin (audit manager), Bob Fisher (building society manager), Ben Herbert (senior exec), Ernest Purser (manager – worked for Bland Fielden for 61 years), Gerald Bird (tax dept), Dick Phillips (partner, general accounts), Tom Lachohee (senior exec), Charlie Bareham (tax dept manager), Frank Eldred (audit senior exec), Laurie Loxley (audit manager). Front row: Charles Lissimore (audit manager), Yvonne Whyman (receptionist), Geoffrey Lockhart (partner), Christine Pittock (manager, general accounts), Russell Wray (partner), C Lupton Fielden (partner), Eric Bland (partner), George Digby (partner and former Colchester United player), Yvonne Ling (audit manager), Clifford Robins (partner).

Campaign to upgrade A1307 gets boost after road is included in potential investment report

The A1307 Strategy Board
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists