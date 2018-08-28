PRESS NOTICE Premises Licence — New Application

Name of Applicant: The Suffolk Café Company Ltd Name of Premises: The Flying Goose Café Postal Address of Premises: Yoxford Antiques Centre, Askers Hill, Yoxford IP17 3JW

This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1RT

Proposed Licensable Activities: Sale of alcohol on and off premises.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 5 February 2019 Closing Date: 4 March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk . It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.