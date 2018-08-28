PRESS NOTICE Premises Licence — New Application
PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 08 February 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: The Suffolk Café Company Ltd
Name of Premises: The Flying Goose Café
Postal Address of Premises: Yoxford Antiques Centre, Askers Hill, Yoxford IP17 3JW
This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1RT
Proposed Licensable Activities: Sale of alcohol on and off premises.
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 5 February 2019 Closing Date: 4 March 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk . It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
Comments have been disabled on this article.