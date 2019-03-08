TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ( ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice Archant

Land west of Leys Lane, Yaxley and Land between Lanes Lane and Potash Lane, Eye Take notice that application is being made by: Progress Power Limited Description of proposed development: Realignment of approved high voltage cable route and installation of a new water pipeline in association with the Progress Power Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ( ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

You may also want to watch:

Land west of Leys Lane, Yaxley and Land between Lanes Lane and Potash Lane, Eye Take notice that application is being made by: Progress Power Limited Description of proposed development: Realignment of approved high voltage cable route and installation of a new water pipeline in association with the Progress Power Station. Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Mr Charles Winch

Date 01.05.2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. “Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years “Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land..