Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ( ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Land west of Leys Lane, Yaxley and Land between Lanes Lane and Potash Lane, Eye Take notice that application is being made by: Progress Power Limited Description of proposed development: Realignment of approved high voltage cable route and installation of a new water pipeline in association with the Progress Power Station.

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ( ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

You may also want to watch:

Land west of Leys Lane, Yaxley and Land between Lanes Lane and Potash Lane, Eye Take notice that application is being made by: Progress Power Limited Description of proposed development: Realignment of approved high voltage cable route and installation of a new water pipeline in association with the Progress Power Station. Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory Mr Charles Winch

Date 01.05.2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. “Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years “Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land..

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Dreadful’ overtaking led to serious three car crash outside gates of air base

The collision happened near the main gate for RAF Mildenhall Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: Shock as Tories lose leader and Green party makes huge gains

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Babergh local elections 2019: Tories bid to form coalition after losing majority

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk local elections 2019: Council leaders face defeat as voters punish Conservatives in Suffolk

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley: Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Good day for Greens as Tories take control of East Suffolk Council

It was a good day for the Green Party as the Conservatives assumed overall control of the new East Suffolk Council. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists