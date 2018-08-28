Highbridge Properties plc, Caverswall Holdings Ltd and the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Public Notice Archant

INVITATION TO PUBLIC EXHIBITION: CHURCH FIELD ROAD

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highbridge Properties plc, Caverswall Holdings Ltd and the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust would like to invite you to a public exhibition for the proposed development of land north of Church Field Road, Sudbury. Please come along and share your views.

Where?

Sudbury Community Health Centre, Church Field Road, Sudbury

When?

Tuesday 13 November, 12.00pm to 8 pm – drop in any time

For further information please contact Vincent and Gorbing on 01438 316331 or planners@vincent-gorbing.co.uk www.vincent-gorbing.co.uk/consultation