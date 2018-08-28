Shawarma Bistro Ltd
PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 November 2018
Archant
PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE
Name of Applicant: Shawarma Bistro Ltd. Name of Premises: Sharwarma Bistro. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 59 Westgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3DZ. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of Alcohol Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Closing Date: 05/12/2018. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
