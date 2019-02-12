Sunshine and Showers

Pelham Structures Limited PUBLIC CONSULTATION EVENT

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Pelham Structures is preparing a planning application for a development of Self-build and Custom Homes at Land North of Woods Lane, Melton.

You are invited to view and comment on the proposals at: Burness Parish Rooms Melton, IP12 1PW

On one of the following dates: Thursday 21 February 2019 between 1.30pm- 5pm or Saturday 23 February 2019 between 9:30am and 12:30pm

We look forward to seeing you there.

