Pelham Structures Limited PUBLIC CONSULTATION EVENT

Public Notice Archant

Pelham Structures is preparing a planning application for a development of Self-build and Custom Homes at Land North of Woods Lane, Melton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You are invited to view and comment on the proposals at: Burness Parish Rooms Melton, IP12 1PW

On one of the following dates: Thursday 21 February 2019 between 1.30pm- 5pm or Saturday 23 February 2019 between 9:30am and 12:30pm

We look forward to seeing you there.