Jamie Mouser Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 02 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Jamie Mouser Transport Ltd, c/o EH Roberts Penet Group Ltd, London Road Capel St Mary, IP9 2JT is applying for 5 vehicles and 6 trailers to be parked at the below operating centre at EH Roberts Penet Group Ltd London Road, Capel St Mary, IP9 3JT. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

