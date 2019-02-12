Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 February 2019

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

SRCL Ltd trading as Stericycle/SRCL Ltd of 177 Cross Street, Sale, Manchester, M33 7JQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Incinerator Building, Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 5PG. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Hareh ills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

