NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR THE RENEWAL OF A SEX ESTABLISHMENT LICENCE

Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982 LICENSING OF SEX ESTABLISHMENTS

Address of Premises: 68 Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich IP4 1HR

To all persons whom it may concern NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that we: Cocktails Ltd of Unit 11, Canklow Meadows Industrial Estate, Rotherham S60 2XL, hereby give notice that we have applied to Ipswich Borough Council, under the provisions of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982 for the renewal of a licence to use the premises referred to above as a *sex shop.

Any person wishing to make representations about the application should make them in writing to the Licensing & Enforcement Manager, Licensing Dept., Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15 - 17 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

Signed: C Chapman

*On behalf of: Cocktails Ltd

Date: 18/02/19