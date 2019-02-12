Sunny

Variation of Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 February 2019

Public Notices

Archant

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 64 Queens Way, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9EX

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 13th February 2019

Closing Date: 12th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingandenforcement@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

NB: This must be published in a local newspaper circulating in the vicinity of the premises, on at least one occasion, not more than 10 working days after giving the application to the licensing authority, starting on the day following the day the application was given to the licensing authority.

