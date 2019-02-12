Sunny

East of England Co-operative Society

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Variation of Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society. Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 247 Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 0QG. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE. Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 13th February 2019 Closing Date: 12th March 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingandenforcement @ ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

