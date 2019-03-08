Sunshine and Showers

Premises Licence – New Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Postal Address of Premises: 279-281 High Street, Walton, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9DZ

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore

Postal Address of Premises: 279-281 High Street, Walton, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9DZ

This application may be viewed at: Suffolk Coastal District Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park Station Road, Melton Woodbridge Suffolk IP12 1RT

Proposed Licensable Activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 28th February 2019

Closing Date: 27th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Suffolk Coastal District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

