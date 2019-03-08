PUBLIC NOTICE

PAMELA LAST (DECEASED)

Pursuant to s.27 of the Trustee Act 1925, any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the above named deceased late of Woodfield, Mendlesham Green, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 5RW who died on 21 April 2018 is hereby required to send particulars in writing to the Administrator - Sandra Perks, 4 Grange Road, Wickham Skeith, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 8NE and to send such particulars within two months of the date of this publication. After this date, the personal representatives will distribute the estate having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.