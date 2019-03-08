Sunshine and Showers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

P C H Transport Ltd

Petrus Chockevicius trading as P C H Transport Ltd of Flat 4, 33 Station Road, Trimley St Mary, Felixstowe, IP11 0UB is applying for a licence to use Prologic Services Ltd., Fagbury Road, Felixstowe, IP11 4HQ 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

