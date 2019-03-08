Ipswich Borough Council

Public Notice Archant

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Name of Premises: HOLYWELLS PARK. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Holywells Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 0PG. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Exhibition of film. Supply of alcohol. Live music. Recorded music. Performance of dance. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 22/03/2019 Closing Date: 22/04/2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.