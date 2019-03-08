Snow

EMILYD Transport Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 April 2019

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

EMILYD Transport Ltd of 346 High Road, Felixstowe, IP11 0RL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 0DD. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

