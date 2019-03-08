Claxton Haulage

Public Notice Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Matthew Claxton trading as company Claxton Haulage 23 Devon Road Felixstowe IP11 9AF is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add/change an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at Key Fuels, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe IP11 3HE and 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at ABP Ports, Westbank Terminal, Wherstead Road, Ipswich IP2 8NB. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.