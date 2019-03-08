Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bucklesham Freight Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Bucklesham Freight Limited of 129 Carlford Close Martlesham Heath Ipswich Suffolk IP5 3TA is applying for a licence to use Plot 17 Hauliers Road Felixstowe Suffolk IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Raw meat spillage causes delays on A12 and A14

More than 10 trays of meat have fallen onto the carriageway at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, where the A12 and A14 meet. Pictures: EMMA CROWHURST

Probe into abuse claims at hospital for men with learning disabilities

Dr Paul Lelliott, of the Care Quality Commission Photo: PHILIP WOLMUTH

Arrest after man with knife seen acting erratically during police swoop on Cavendish

A man believed to be have been acting erratically has been released under investigation by Suffolk police. Picture: ARCHANT

Throwback Thursday: When anti-nuclear campaigners marched through Woodbridge

CND protesters with their banners Picture: OWEN HINES

Closing children’s centres will have “detrimental effect on mental health”, claim new mothers

Mother Kate Hepworth says the children's service have benefitted her and her newborn Edith. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists