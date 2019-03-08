Capel St Mary & Little Wenham Community Association

Public Notice Archant

Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licenc

Name of Applicant: Capel St Mary & Little Wenham Community Association. Name of Premises: Capel St Mary Playing Field. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Friars, Capel St Mary, Ipswich IP9 2XS. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place SUDBURY Suffolk CO10 1TL. Proposed licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol both ON and OFF the premises, Plays (Indoors & Outdoors), Films (Indoors & Outdoors), Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing or Wrestling (Indoors & Outdoors), Live and Recorded Music (Indoors & Outdoors), Performance of Dance (Indoors & Outdoors), Anything of a similar description to Music and Dance (Indoors & Outdoors) Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: 6 May 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk .It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.