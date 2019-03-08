Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Capel St Mary & Little Wenham Community Association

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licenc

Name of Applicant: Capel St Mary & Little Wenham Community Association. Name of Premises: Capel St Mary Playing Field. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Friars, Capel St Mary, Ipswich IP9 2XS. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place SUDBURY Suffolk CO10 1TL. Proposed licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol both ON and OFF the premises, Plays (Indoors & Outdoors), Films (Indoors & Outdoors), Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing or Wrestling (Indoors & Outdoors), Live and Recorded Music (Indoors & Outdoors), Performance of Dance (Indoors & Outdoors), Anything of a similar description to Music and Dance (Indoors & Outdoors) Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: 6 May 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk .It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility’ – Evans’ letter to fans following relegation

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to fans following the club's relegation to League One. Photo: Laura Macleod

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility’ – Evans’ letter to fans following relegation

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to fans following the club's relegation to League One. Photo: Laura Macleod

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sudbury man donates his long locks to charity - having grown his hair for nine years

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, had been growing his hair for the last nine years Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Smoke alarm warning following kitchen fire in Braintree

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Achilles Way, Braintree PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich athlete Davies sets PB on her way to hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles

Helen Davies at the 20-mile mark, on her way to victory at the Brighton Marathon in a personal best time. Picture: BRIGHTON MARATHON TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists