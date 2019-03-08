Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Volant Freight Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Timothy Lowne trading as Volant Freight Ltd of Bury Lodge, Bury Rd., Stowmarket, IP14 1JA is applying for a licence to use Sheepdrift Farm, Brightwell, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP10 0BJ as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility’ – Evans’ letter to fans following relegation

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to fans following the club's relegation to League One. Photo: Laura Macleod

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility’ – Evans’ letter to fans following relegation

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to fans following the club's relegation to League One. Photo: Laura Macleod

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sudbury man donates his long locks to charity - having grown his hair for nine years

Antony Voller, from Sudbury, had been growing his hair for the last nine years Pictures: ANDY STILES AND DANIELLE VOLLER

Smoke alarm warning following kitchen fire in Braintree

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Achilles Way, Braintree PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich athlete Davies sets PB on her way to hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles

Helen Davies at the 20-mile mark, on her way to victory at the Brighton Marathon in a personal best time. Picture: BRIGHTON MARATHON TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists