Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

KWD Grab Hire Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Mr Kieren Wright and Mr Kelvin Dickerson trading as KWD Grab Hire Limited of 26 Millwrights, Tiptree, Essex. CO5 OLQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Sheepdrift Farm, Brightwell, Ipswich. IP10 OBJ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 re-opens after three-car crash causes traffic chaos

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mike’s Moments! Witches trump the Aces, Cameron Heeps, what a atmosphere! Mike Bacon gives his verdict...

From the left, Danny King, Kenneth Bjerre and Jake Allen head for the first bend in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Sensational Ipswich Witches trump the Belle Vue Aces in Foxhall thriller

Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Important Easter arrivals at Colchester Zoo

The sweet red river hog piglets don't yet have a name Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Retro nightclub offers cocktails and a sweet shop

Jeremy Durrant the owner of the new nightclub in Crouch Street called Rubix. Picture: JEREMY DURRANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists