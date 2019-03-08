Sunny

LEISTON-cum-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

TOWN MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the AGM of the LEISTON-cum-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL will be held in the Community Centre, King Georges Avenue, Leiston on TUESDAY 14th MAY 2019 at 7.30 p.m. The TOWN MEETING will take place in the same venue immediately on completion of the AGM with a start time of 8.00pm. Members of the public and any organisations who may wish to report to the Town are invited and encouraged to attend. J Rayner, Town Clerk

