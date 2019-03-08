Sunny

S and R Haulage Ltd

PUBLISHED: 10:38 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 23 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

S and R Haulage Ltd of Ground Floor Flat 104, Leslie Road, London E11 4HG is applying for a licence to use Eurovia Road Stone, Foxhall Road, Brightwell, Ipswich, IP10 0HT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

