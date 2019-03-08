Caffeine Lounge Ltd.

Name of Applicant: Caffeine Lounge Ltd. Name of Premises: Caffeine Lounge. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 14 Borehamgate Shopping Centre, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 2EG. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov. uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place, SUDBURY Suffolk CO10 1TL. Proposed licensable activites: Supply of Alcohol ON the premises, Recorded Music Indoors, Indoor Sporting Events, Films Indoors & Late Night Refreshment Indoors Dates until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: Friday 21st May 2019. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to

licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.