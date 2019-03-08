Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Caffeine Lounge Ltd.

PUBLISHED: 13:03 26 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant: Caffeine Lounge Ltd. Name of Premises: Caffeine Lounge. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 14 Borehamgate Shopping Centre, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 2EG. This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov. uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place, SUDBURY Suffolk CO10 1TL. Proposed licensable activites: Supply of Alcohol ON the premises, Recorded Music Indoors, Indoor Sporting Events, Films Indoors & Late Night Refreshment Indoors Dates until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: Friday 21st May 2019. Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to

licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Get in free to these local attractions thanks to Suffolk Day

Let's celebrate Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court ****NEEDS TO BE IDENTIFIED BY JANE HUNT

The amazing East Anglians who are running the London Marathon in 2019 - find out their heartwarming reasons for running here

Amy and Sarah Lainchbury are running the London Marathon on Sunday

Man found with indecent photos of children must sign sex offenders’ register

Mark Ward, of Snape, admitted having indecent images of children during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists