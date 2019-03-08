Curious Pier Ltd

Name of Applicant: Curious Pier Ltd. Name of Premises: Southwold Pier. Address of Premises: North Parade, Southwold, IP18 6BN. This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk House, Riduna Park and Riverside Station Road, Melton 4 Canning Road Woodbridge Lowestoft Suffolk IP12 1RT Suffolk NR33 0EQ. Proposed Variation to Licensable Activities: To include the provision of -: Films: Thursday to Sunday 18.00 to 23.00 (indoors and outdoors). Anything of a similar description to live music, recorded music and performances of dance: every day 09.30 to 20.00 (indoors and outdoors). Live Music: 10.00 to 18.00 (outdoors). Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 12/04/19. Closing Date: 9/05/19. Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above Lowestoft address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.