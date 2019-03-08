Partly Cloudy

G4S Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

G4S Cash Solutions trading as G4S Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd of Sutton Park House, 15 Carshalton Road, Sutton, Surrey, SM1 4LD is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at G4S Cash Solutions, Raeburn Rd S, Ipswich IP3 0ER. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

