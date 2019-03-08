Sunshine and Showers

BBM TRANSPORT LIMITED

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

BBM TRANSPORT LIMITED of 78 HOLYROOD HARWICH CO12 4TY is applying for a licence to use PLOT 1 HAULIERS ROAD, FELIXSTOWE, IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 8 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

