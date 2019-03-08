Trinity Park Events Limited

PREMISES LICENCE VARIATION

Name of Applicant: Trinity Park Events Limited. Name of Premises: Trinity Park Events. Postal Address of Premises: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH. This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk House, Riduna Park and Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft Suffolk NR33 0EQ. The Proposed Variation: To extend the area covered by the premises licence. To change the times for outdoor/marquee orientated recorded or live music from 21:30 to 23:00 for the period of July and August only each year. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 08/06/2019. Closing Date: 05/07/2019. Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.