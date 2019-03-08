Thunderstorms

DA Cant Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

DA Cant Limited of Level One, Gunhill Trading Estate, Ipswich Road, Dedham, CO7 6HR is applying to add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Middleton Hall Farm, Middleton, Sudbury, CO10 7LL. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

