TBF Scaffolding Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

TBF Scaffolding Limited of Spring Lodge 172 Chester Road Helsby WA6 0AR Is applying for a licence to use Unit 23 Boss Hall Business Park Ipswich IP1 5BN as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

